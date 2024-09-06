‘If e-commerce and Instagram had a baby, that would be LoveLocal’
Summary
- LoveLocal's Akanksha Hazari shares her journey from fishing imaginary sharks on ships at a young age to escaping proverbial ones in the Indian startup ecosystem after being approached for acquisitions
Akanksha Hazari's journey is one of orchestrated ambition. By age 25, she had sailed on ships, become a national-level athlete, travelled across borders and built a successful organisation. The next on the checklist for this consultant was to become a part of India's growth story.
That took shape in 2014 with m.paani, a retail-focused loyalty startup to promote the digitisation of Indian kiranas or neighbourhood stores. In the startup boom of 2020, the company finally pivoted to an e-commerce platform called LoveLocal, bringing these kiranas online.
LoveLocal, which has raised close to $30 million from marquee investors like Vulcan Capital, Blume Ventures, and Chiratae Ventures, among others, supports local kirana stores to operate and sell online. The e-commerce platform specialises in the fresh produce category which includes fruits, vegetables, meats, and dairy. It has recently introduced video-based shopping on the lines of content-commerce trends in China.
Currently, the company assists retailers with video creation, as this is the first time such a model has been introduced in India. Over the next year, kirana store owners can create their own content and incorporate it. “Imagine if e-commerce and Instagram had a baby, that would be LoveLocal," Hazaari, the founder and CEO of LoveLocal, said on Mint's Founder Diaries podcast series.
The company is now looking to introduce live selling within the application. LoveLocal, which is currently operating in Mumbai plans to add Pune to its list in the next 12 months.