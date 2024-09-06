Do you think not being part of a traditional school system made you more individualistic and helped you take bold decisions, like starting your own company?

When you don’t have a cookie-cutter background, you don’t really fit into any box. If you don’t fit into a box from an early age, you’re probably less subject to other people’s rules and expectations. You’re more willing to follow your own path. From that perspective, I’ve never really been affected by or cared much about what others think of me. My definition of success is shaped by my parents and myself, not by what society deems right.