Startups prep for exits as Chinese backers find little love
Mansi Verma , Priyamvada C 5 min read 14 Jul 2025, 05:35 AM IST
Summary
Udaan, Pocket FM and Vedantu are looking to offer exits to their Chinese backers. In recent months, Antfin and Trip.com have exited or trimmed stakes in firms like Paytm and Zomato. This wave of exits and stake sales comes as the govt has not eased rules governing Press Note 3.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Udaan, Pocket FM and Vedantu have joined the league of startups looking to offer exits to their Chinese backers as the industry’s appeal to ease restrictions on such investments has failed to secure a policy shift, according to four people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story