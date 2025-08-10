India apparel exporters look to diversify to UK, EU to soften Trump tariff blow
With the US slapping punitive tariffs, India's top apparel and textile exporters are looking to shift orders to the UK and EU and other markets that offer tariff advantage, as they struggle to offset the losses in their top market.
New Delhi: Indian textile and apparel exporters are redrawing their global playbooks as a sudden US tariff hike threatens a market that comprises a major share of their shipments. Big names like the Raymond Group, Gokaldas Exports and Pearl Global Industries Ltd (PGIL) are pivoting towards the UK and the European Union (EU), and are looking to leverage upcoming free trade agreements (FTAs) with other markets to soften the blow.