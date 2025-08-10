“We can push some of our customers to the Ethiopian market. Additionally, we have always had a diversified portfolio. The US is attractive because of the large quantum of orders which enables us to get more productivity. However, February-March onwards, we have pushed our teams to camp constantly in Europe to build more orders. With the recent FTA with UK, the market is going to be more attractive. Over the next three to four years, our UK business can easily double," Amit Agarwal, group chief financial officer of Raymond Ltd, told Mint.