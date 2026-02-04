As premium whiskies come of age, Amrut aims for ₹800 cr sales by 2030
Amrut expanded its distillation capacity in the past year and is doubling down on premium and luxury whiskies as single and pure malts drive the firm's topline growth.
New Delhi: The rise of Indian single malts is showing up on distillers’ balance sheets, and for India’s oldest whisky maker Amrut Distilleries, premium variants are fast becoming the engine of growth, rather than a niche bet. The distiller says it now sells nearly a quarter of all Indian single malt whisky consumed domestically, giving premium whiskies an outsized role in its growth strategy.