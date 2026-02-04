As premium whiskies come of age, Amrut aims for ₹800 cr sales by 2030

The company’s value story has shifted sharply. Amrut (and its over 50 expressions or variants) sold about 1.8 lakh cases (9 litre per case) of single malt and pure malt whisky in FY25. Of this, roughly 1-1.1 lakh cases were sold in India, giving the company close to a quarter of the domestic Indian single malt market, which industry estimates peg at about 3.5-4 lakh cases. Exports account for a much smaller share by volume, at around 4%, but contribute 7-8% of value, as its single malts remain popular overseas. Amrut's total annual volumes of its entire spirits portfolio accounted for 60 lakh cases.