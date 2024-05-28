Companies
India-Pak cricket fever spawns a travel bug few can afford
Varuni Khosla , Naman Suri 5 min read 28 May 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- Global sports travel is a luxury far too expensive for most Indians. But those who can afford it are spending big sums to watch sporting extravaganzas such as the India-Pakistan cricket match in New York, Wimbledon, Formula One races, and the Paris Olympics
NEW DELHI : Mohit Gupta, a wealthy individual in his mid-40s in Gurugram, is packing his bags to go watch the India-Pakistan cricket match in New York city. Never before has any international-level cricket tournament been played on American soil, home to a vast diaspora from the two Asian neighbours.
