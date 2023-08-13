India’s appeal as alternative to China rises: Citi’s Khullar5 min read 13 Aug 2023, 11:35 PM IST
In an interview, Citi India chief executive Ashu Khullar emphasized that while India is not the only option to counter the world’s dependence on China, it is a credible option, and the bank is seeing growing interest among clients to invest
MUMBAI : In a strategic shift, Citi India sold its retail business to Axis Bank and is now focussed on its institutional business and global capability centres (GCCs). By the end of this year, the bank’s GCCs that go beyond just being a back office to its global operations will employ around 30,000 people. In an interview, Citi India chief executive officer Ashu Khullar emphasized that while India is not the only option to counter the world’s dependence on China, it is a credible option, and the bank is seeing growing interest among clients to invest. Edited excerpts: