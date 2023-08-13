India’s appeal as alternative to China rises: Citi’s Khullar

What is your focus area in the institutional business?

The strategy is obviously that we want to bring foreign clients to India, and we want to take Indian clients overseas. So, you want to help them grow as they go global and also with their needs in India. That’s where the whole breadth of the platform comes in. We can do everything from equity raising to debt to M&A advisory to cash management, trade financing, commodity hedging, the whole gamut. The second category is the multinational segment that is getting a lot of attention right now because India is very credible and a real beneficiary of de-risking, which is happening around China. The third category is commercial banking which is the middle market segment. We are seeing opportunities in all three. The GCCs have been growing at 15-16%. Citi will be having 30,000 people by the end of this year. We were 14,000-15,000 three years ago, and this is happening in every sector, and it’s no longer my back office. This is now technology, analytics, front-end, global companies looking at putting the product design and best-in-class engineers in India. So, that is going to play out.