Three cousins experimenting in their kitchen have helped transform India's ₹10 soft-drink market. Their cumin-flavoured soda, Lahori Zeera, is now challenging global beverage giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi.
According to the BBC, the journey started with an unexpected experiment in Punjab. Saurabh Munjal, Nikhil Doda and Saurabh Bhutna were relaxing after dinner when inspiration struck. Doda prepared a tangy cumin-flavoured fizzy drink using ordinary kitchen ingredients.
The cousins enjoyed its distinctive taste and decided to launch a commercial product. Their families provided initial funding, helping them establish Lahori Zeera in 2017.
Nearly a decade later, the company expects annual revenues of $115 million to $120 million ( ₹1,112 crore). Its success reflects growing demand for traditional Indian flavours at affordable prices.
Cumin-flavoured drinks have existed at Indian roadside stalls for decades. However, few companies have successfully transformed this traditional flavour into a major packaged beverage.
Today, several Indian brands are competing for customers seeking alternatives to conventional colas. These include Jeeru, Campa Jeera, Fizz Jeera Masala and Parle Agro's Dhishoom. House of Bindu launched its cumin soda nearly 25 years ago. Its sales remained relatively flat until demand increased recently.
Company director Megha Shankar told the BBC that cumin soda was growing rapidly. Its revenue contribution doubled from 20% to 40% over five years. Online orders for these drinks reportedly increased 900% during the summer.
Meanwhile, India's non-alcoholic beverages market was valued at $32 billion (nearly ₹3 lakh crore) in 2024. Projections suggest this market could double by 2033.
A Kotak Mutual Fund report highlighted the growing influence of domestic beverage companies. Their combined carbonated drinks market share reached around 15% by September 2025. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo's combined share reportedly declined from about 93% to 85%.
Affordable pricing has helped Indian cumin sodas reach millions of customers. However, rising costs of packaging, plastic, and sugar threaten already-narrow profit margins.
Increasing prices could reduce demand, forcing manufacturers to consider smaller bottles. Competition also remains intense as established companies expand their cumin-flavoured offerings. Coca-Cola already owns Rimzim and reportedly doubled its production last year.
Despite these challenges, Lahori Zeera continues expanding its manufacturing capacity. Munjal said production doubled to 1.2 million bottles daily last year. Even that capacity remains insufficient to meet demand.
The company now hopes to introduce Indian flavours internationally. Munjal believes future generations could embrace Indian cumin sodas instead of global colas.