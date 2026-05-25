India's EV cell makers see first real shot at closing China price gap

New Delhi: India’s lithium-ion cell makers, which are used in electric vehicles (EVs) and battery storage systems, are seeking to narrow the price gap with Chinese rivals through local supplier development and taking advantage of key tax exemptions for companies in China expiring, potentially pushing up imported cell prices by about 9% over the next few months.
Industry executives said cell and component makers have, in recent weeks, stepped up discussions with the Union government seeking incentives for raw materials used in lithium-ion cell manufacturing to improve domestic cost competitiveness and build a local supplier base.
Development of local suppliers, government incentives for cell components and China's increasing export taxes can all help narrow the anticipated 20-30% price gap with Chinese lithium batteries, experts and industry executives suggest.