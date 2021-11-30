India’s first-ever standalone metal debit card's launch announced

Amit Kumar, Head – Retail Liabilities, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “Metal cards are preferred by customers given their distinctive look and feel. Our FIRST Private Infinite debit card adds luxury and style to our customers’ payments experience. It is crafted to stand out fresh and aligns with the exclusivity of the FIRST Private program. As the industry’s first metal debit card, FIRST Private Infinite takes our cards portfolio to the next level of quality and excellence."