Micron to roll out first India-made chips by mid 2025, majorly for exports
Summary
- Micron is setting up India’s first assembly, testing, monitoring and packaging plant, which will be the first leg of its India plan over the next decade. The 1.4 million sq ft unit is coming up in Sanand, Gujarat.
The first India-made semiconductor chips will roll out from Micron Technology's Sanand packaging unit in the first half of 2025, majority of which will be exported from the first day itself, said Micron India's managing director Anand Ramamoorthy in an interaction with Mint.