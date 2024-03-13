India’s first semiconductor fab to begin production in 2026
Tata Group’s semiconductor fabrication unit in Assam will be the first of a few approved foundries to begin commercial operations, ending a decades-long wait for India to develop its own fab industry
NEW DELHI : Tata Group aims to begin commercial production from India’s first semiconductor fabrication unit by 2026, an aggressive timeline considering the country’s long wait to become self-reliant in chips that power technology ranging from smartphones to defence systems.