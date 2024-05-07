India's IIFL Finance facing liquidity crunch after gold loan business curbs: Report
In early March, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered IIFL Finance to stop sanctioning, disbursing and selling gold loans, citing ‘material supervisory concerns’ in its gold loan portfolio.
India's IIFL Finance is facing a liquidity crunch as banks have turned cautious while lending to it following a clampdown on the non-bank lender's gold loan business, a senior official and two bankers told Reuters.
