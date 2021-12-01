Nykaa looks to triple store count in retail expansion: Falguni Nayar

Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa plans to more than triple its brick-and-mortar stores to 300, founder and Chief Executive Falguni Nayar said, significantly building its offline presence in the country. Nayar declined to give a timeline for the rollout but said the company was targeting 100 cities, adding to the 84 retail outlets it already operates in 40 cities.

