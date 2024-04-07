Companies
India's original EV startup is expanding its family - to family scooters
Summary
- Ather wants to build products for the upgraded two-wheeler market, and expects its family scooter Rizta to be its primary growth driver in the years to come, says Ather co-founder Mehta
Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy, which is known for its performance-oriented electric scooter range Ather 450, is expanding its family of scooters -with a new family scooter Rizta.
