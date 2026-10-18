India’s Revolut or Nubank will emerge from a bank, not a fintech: Slice CEO Rajan Bajaj

India’s answer to global digital banks such as Revolut and Nubank will be built within a licensed bank, rather than a fintech distributing other lenders’ products, according to Rajan Bajaj, managing director and chief executive of Slice Small Finance Bank Ltd.
“The fintech distribution model will not be the answer to a Nubank or a Revolut in India. The answer to that will be through a bank licence, not a fintech,” Bajaj said in an interview with Mint. His consumer-lending startup became a bank after merging with North East Small Finance Bank in October 2024.