India's semiconductor investment push gains pace as Tata, L&T chip in

Mumbai: Four of India’s top conglomerates have cumulatively invested more than ₹4,000 crore in semiconductor projects over the past two financial years, with three tapping government incentives as they bet on rising domestic demand for processors, memory chips, storage and other silicon products.
Starting January 2025, Tata Electronics, Murugappa Group's CG Power and HCL Group have announced semiconductor projects worth ₹1.29 trillion under the India Semiconductor Mission, which aims to strengthen domestic chipmaking capabilities. Since then, these companies have invested ₹3,345 crore in as many semiconductor manufacturing and assembly plants in India. Including L&T’s’ ₹812 crore investment in chip design, the total rises to ₹4,157 crore.