India's solar export boom collapses as US tariffs bite

Mumbai: Tariff uncertainty and duties in the US have crushed India's solar module exports, erasing a multi-billion-dollar high-margin export opportunity at a time when India is trying to reduce its trade deficit.
All but one of India’s top listed solar module companies reported nil exports during the quarter ended 31 March. Market leader Waaree Energies Ltd, which had so far managed to protect its exports to the US, also reported fewer outbound shipments during the fourth quarter of FY26.
The companies attributed the decline largely to the tariffs and duties levied by the US, which have surged to upwards of 230%, as per an estimate by an analyst. This includes a preliminary countervailing duty and an anti-dumping duty.
For context, India exported a peak of $2 billion worth of solar modules in FY24, majorly to the US. The North American country has barred module imports from China, becoming one of the few large markets where Indian solar manufacturers were competitive.