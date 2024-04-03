India’s take-private norms a ‘mathematical impossibility’, need reforms, says Blackstone's Gray
Blackstone COO Jonathan Gray also called for reforms for quicker M&A processes, while emphasising that India remains the investment firm’s third-most important market
MUMBAI : Government reforms aiding the privatization of listed companies could help unlock greater value for investors in the Indian market, said Jonathan Gray, president and chief operating officer at Blackstone, one of the largest alternatives investors globally.
