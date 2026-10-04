IndiaTech seeks rethink of turnover-linked gig worker social security levy

New Delhi: IndiaTech, which represents new-age startups including Ola, Swiggy, Zomato and Porter, has urged the Union labour ministry to review how gig-worker social security contributions are calculated, saying a levy based on annual turnover could unfairly burden platforms that count the full transaction value as revenue.

Instead, it has proposed linking contributions to the amount paid or payable to gig and platform workers, according to a white paper submitted to the ministry on 29 September and reviewed by Mint.

The demand comes as India's gig economy expands rapidly and the workforce grows across various business models. Under the Code on Social Security, 2020, aggregators are required to contribute 1-2% of annual turnover towards social security for gig and platform workers, subject to a cap of 5% of the amount paid or payable to such workers. India's gig workforce is projected to have crossed 1 crore in 2024-25 and is expected to reach 2.35 crore by 2029-30, according to NITI Aayog estimates. The Code, enacted in September 2020 and implemented on 21 November 2025, consolidates several social-security laws and extends coverage to unorganised, gig and platform workers.

The paper points out that “turnover” can mean very different things for different types of platforms. Platforms acting as agents, such as commission-based ride-hailing apps, record only the commission they earn as revenue. In contrast, platforms acting as principals, such as inventory-led e-commerce companies, record the entire transaction value, or Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), as revenue.

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For example, if a customer pays ₹100 for a service, an agent platform may keep ₹20 as its commission and record ₹20 as revenue. A principal platform may record the entire ₹100 as revenue. This means the principal platform could face a much higher contribution even for a similar transaction.

“Linking contributions from aggregators to accounting turnover rather than actual labor utilization creates profound structural inequities. Because the definition of turnover varies between business models, this approach forces sectors to contribute in near-inverse proportion to the workforce they engage, resulting in wildly unequal premiums for comparable work,” said Dhiraj Gyani, Chief Operating Officer, IndiaTech.

The ministry of labour did not respond to Mint’s queries until press time. Swiggy, Zomato, Porter and Rapido also did not immediately respond to Mint’s queries.

The white paper also points out that when the Code was passed in 2020, it recognised only one broad business model under the definition of “aggregators” as entities engaged gig workers.

However, the gig economy has since evolved, with a wider range of sectors and business models. The paper argues that the Code should therefore be revisited and amended to include newer models such as “platforms”, “principal service providers” and “subscription services”, which are also part of the gig economy.

This is where the white paper argues that the contribution mechanism must be agnostic to the business models, including SaaS platforms where customers pay workers directly. “A sustainable and equitable alternative requires amending the Code to base contributions on a percentage of the total amount paid [or] payable to gig and platform workers, or as a function of each individual transaction, alongside sectoral upper caps,” said Gyani.

Since the Code does not specifically define “turnover”, companies must rely on its general meaning under corporate and tax laws and accounting standards, said Shoubhik Dasgupta, partner at Pioneer Legal.

“This may be a legal concern because contribution rates are envisaged as a percentage of annual turnover, and an inventory-based platform with a huge turnover will be subject to higher contribution liabilities as opposed to a marketplace platform executing a similar volume of gig-worker transactions, but reporting only net commissions,” said Dasgupta.

Similarly, experts point out that the 5% cap is only a ceiling and does not address the differences created by different business models. A principal-model platform may hit the cap quickly, while a marketplace or agent-model platform may remain below it.

“The cap is a ceiling, not an equaliser. This especially puts logistics and delivery platforms at a disadvantage. In both these industries, the contribution will quickly hit the cap. Below the ceiling, two comparable platforms can still pay materially different amounts. This creates disparity,” said Vivek Tewary, Senior Partner at Trust Law.