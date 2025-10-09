Telcos have blocked over 20 billion spam calls with custom data, AI stacks—and they are just starting
India’s top three telecom operators are leveraging custom artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, multiple datasets and outsourced security experts in a bid to take on spam callers. As remote financial scams increase in frequency, operators view the expansion of native spam detection not only as a necessity but a key feature to retain users.