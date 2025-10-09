Building and using a proprietary AI stack is a necessity for telecom operators, since only then will they be able to monetize vast troves of data with technology companies building large language models, said Siddhant Cally, telecom research analyst at Counterpoint Technology. The AI stacks built for proactive monitoring are "also necessary both from improving network operational efficiencies, as well as for ancillary marketing with AI firms such as Perplexity. The use of AI algorithms in spam detection and protection is a factor of all these use cases, and to this end, is a useful one for users," he said.