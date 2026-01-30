IndiGo, Air India, Akasa to add 240 aircraft in two years
The new Airbus and Boeing aircraft will help Indian airlines expand their fleets, after months of delay and slowdown in route expansion plans, both at domestic and international levels.
Hyderabad: India's top airlines IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air may together add 240 aircraft in the next two years, expanding their fleet size by a combined 30%. Currently, the three carriers have a combined strength of 804, a number which may swell to 1,044 by the end of 2027.