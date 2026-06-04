IndiGo pips Air India again on overseas routes as West Asia crisis weighs

New Delhi: IndiGo has reclaimed the top position among Indian carriers on international routes in April, marking the third time in the first four months of 2026 that it has led the market. The development—which saw Air India struggle harder with the West Asia war disruptions—signals a shift in momentum after the Air India group had emerged ahead of IndiGo in international passenger traffic for calendar year 2025.
The Air India group includes Air India and its budget carrier, Air India Express.
IndiGo had more departures in January and February as compared to the Air India group, but the Tata-backed carrier again took the lead in March.
Passenger edge
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data released end May showed that IndiGo operated 5,607 planes on international routes in April. This was 7%, or 385, departures more than the Air India group’s 5,222. IndiGo carried 0.87 million passengers, while the Air India and Air India Express together carried 0.85 million during the month.