How long before IndiGo can fly its grounded fleet?
Summary
- IndiGo already has over 70 aircraft grounded due to the unavailability of engines. That number has stabilized for some time now—this indicates that the situation may not worsen.
IndiGo’s flight expansion plan is facing headwinds due to the grounding of over 70 aircraft on account of problems with its Pratt & Whitney engines. The grounding has implications for the aviation sector and air fares. Is there a resolution in sight? Mint explains.