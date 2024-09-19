What is the situation today with IndiGo?

IndiGo already has over 70 aircraft grounded due to the unavailability of engines. That number has stabilized for some time now—this indicates that the situation may not worsen. The airline is still reporting engine failures in the range of 5-15 per month. For now, Pratt & Whitney has been supplying enough engines for the airline to be able to replace the failed ones. Other than the engine issue, IndiGo’s grounding record is one of the lowest across the world. The airline practices ‘predictive’ maintenance. Apart from technical headwinds, planes can be grounded because of bird hits and challenges with airports.