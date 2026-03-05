MUMBAI: About a fourth of IndiGo’s international flights, more than 500, have been cancelled amid the escalating West Asia crisis, rattling investors and prompting analysts to question whether the disruption could prove more damaging than the domestic flight chaos the airline faced in early December.
IndiGo caught in ‘double squeeze’ as West Asia crisis sparks oil surge, flight cancellations
SummaryCancelled flights and rising crude prices have created a “double squeeze” on IndiGo, hitting high-yield routes and squeezing profitability even as the airline struggles with pilot shortages and regulatory costs.
MUMBAI: About a fourth of IndiGo’s international flights, more than 500, have been cancelled amid the escalating West Asia crisis, rattling investors and prompting analysts to question whether the disruption could prove more damaging than the domestic flight chaos the airline faced in early December.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More