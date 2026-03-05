IndiGo caught in ‘double squeeze’ as West Asia crisis sparks oil surge, flight cancellations

Flight, fuel fallout

The conflict, which began on 28 February with coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran, has escalated as Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US and allied military bases across the region, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait. At the peak on 28 February, airspaces from Israel to the UAE were temporarily closed. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advised Indian carriers to avoid flying over Iran, Israel, Lebanon, the UAE and Bahrain, forcing airlines to reroute flights to Europe, the UK and North America along longer paths.