IndiGo appoints former IATA chief Willie Walsh as CEO to lead airline's global expansion

India's largest airline IndiGo has officially appointed aviation veteran Willie Walsh as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking the beginning of what the airline calls its next phase of global expansion. Walsh assumed charge on August 3, nearly five months after IndiGo first announced his appointment in March this year.

The leadership transition comes at a time when IndiGo is aggressively expanding its international footprint, inducting long-haul aircraft and adding overseas destinations. The airline said Walsh will work closely with its board and management team to build on its operational strengths while driving long-term growth and creating value for customers and shareholders.

Veteran aviation leader to drive global ambitions Welcoming Walsh, IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said the appointment comes as the airline enters its third decade of operations and prepares for a new growth phase.

According to Bhatia, Walsh's global aviation experience and strategic expertise will be instrumental in accelerating IndiGo's international expansion plans and strengthening its position on the global aviation stage. He added that the airline expects the new CEO to contribute to the continued development of India's aviation sector.

Speaking after taking charge, Walsh said IndiGo has built a remarkable legacy over the past two decades and has become one of the world's largest airlines in a relatively short period.

He noted that India's aviation market is among the fastest growing globally, creating significant opportunities for the airline. Walsh said he looks forward to working with IndiGo's leadership and employees to build on the carrier's success and take it to greater heights internationally.

Four decades of aviation experience Walsh brings more than 40 years of experience in the global aviation industry. His career began as a pilot at Aer Lingus before he rose through the ranks to become the airline's CEO in 2001.

He later served as Chief Executive Officer of British Airways between 2005 and 2011, followed by nearly a decade as CEO of International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of British Airways, Iberia and other European carriers. Most recently, he was Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), representing airlines worldwide.

As IndiGo CEO, Walsh will oversee the airline's overall management and strategic direction. The company said his priorities include accelerating global growth, improving operational excellence, strengthening network and commercial strategy, and enhancing customer experience. He will work closely with the board and leadership team to guide the airline through its next stage of expansion while reinforcing its leadership position in the industry.