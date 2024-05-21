IndiGo Q4 results: Is the budget airline staring at best-ever profits in Indian aviation?
Both the number of grounded planes and the duration of grounding have ballooned since the earlier estimation. How does it impact IndiGo and what are the mitigation measures?
IndiGo, the largest carrier in India, will declare its Q4 and full-year earnings on Thursday, May 23. This will be the first result announcement after the airline agreed to place a firm order for 30 A350-900s. The airline, which operates two damp-leased B777s, will see the A350s being inducted from 2027.