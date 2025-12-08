Mint Explainer | IndiGo Chaos: How a decade-long pilot fatigue dispute landed DGCA in high court
Krishna Yadav 7 min read 08 Dec 2025, 02:57 pm IST
IndiGo's week-long disruptions led to over 1,500 flight cancellations, prompting the DGCA to issue notices to CEO Pieter Elbers. The chaos stems from a decade-long legal dispute regarding pilot work hours and fatigue management, with a court hearing scheduled for December 15.
The week-long disruption at IndiGo—India’s largest airline—resulted in more than 1,500 flight cancellations and widespread delays across major airports, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue a show-cause notices to chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers and other executives for failing to ensure reliable operations.
