IndiGo co-founder's wife to sell 4% stake in the carrier: Report
The offer floor price for the sale by Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, has been set at ₹1,875 per share, the report said. The price is at a 5.6% discount to InterGlobe's closing price on Wednesday
BENGALURU : The wife of IndiGo's co-founder is likely to sell a 4% stake in the Indian carrier's parent, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, for ₹2,930 crore ($353.8 million) through a block deal, media reports said on Wednesday, citing sources.
