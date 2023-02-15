IndiGo co-founder's wife to sell 4% stake in the carrier: Report

1 min read . 07:54 PM IST

Nishit Navin, Reuters

Rakesh and Shobha Gangwal hold stakes of 13.23% and 7.04%, respectively in InterGlobe, while their Chinkerpoo Family Trust holds a 13.50% stake

The offer floor price for the sale by Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, has been set at ₹1,875 per share, the report said. The price is at a 5.6% discount to InterGlobe's closing price on Wednesday