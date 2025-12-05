IndiGo crisis deepens: At 8.5%, airline's on-time performance hits record low on Friday

IndiGo’s operational troubles worsened on Friday, with its on-time performance across six major metro airports plunging to 8.5%, as per the Civil Aviation Ministry’s published data. This collapse added to a disruption now stretching into its fourth consecutive day. Sources quoted by PTI said the airline halted all departures from Chennai until 6 pm, while flights from Delhi Airport were suspended until midnight.

IndiGo, which has long projected punctuality as one of its defining strengths, saw its on-time performance plunge to 19.7% on Wednesday, down sharply from 35% on Tuesday, signalling a deepening operational crisis.

On Thursday, Air India and Air India Express reported OTP figures of 61% and 58.6%, respectively, while Akasa Air registered 63%. SpiceJet and state-run Alliance Air recorded OTPs of 56.4% and 56%.

The OTP metric is measured across six major airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, IndiGo’s stock, partly owned by promoter Rahul Bhatia, slipped nearly 3% to ₹5,291.45 during Friday’s afternoon trading on the BSE.

Why did conditions deteriorate overnight? The crisis deepened barely a day after IndiGo cancelled over 550 domestic and international flights, far beyond usual disturbance levels. Terminals across the country have since been overwhelmed, with passengers alleging long hours of being stranded without updates, basic amenities, food, water, or access to functioning service counters. Delays stretching beyond 12 hours compounded crowding at airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Goa.

PTI reported that Friday’s cancellations exceeded 400. Among these were 118 flights from Mumbai, 100 from Bengaluru, 75 from Hyderabad, 35 from Kolkata, 26 from Chennai and 11 from Goa, while several other airports also faced significant disruptions. Travellers continued to queue for hours seeking rebooking options or lost baggage, with many unsure when they would be able to fly.

With IndiGo handling roughly 65% of India’s domestic traffic, its paralysis has started spilling over to other carriers. Higher fares, reduced seat availability and congested terminals have become widespread, affecting even those flying with competing airlines.

What has the DGCA ordered IndiGo to do? The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has intervened, directing the airline to furnish a detailed recovery roadmap covering: pilot recruitment, training timelines, changes to crew rosters, and safety assessments.

The regulator has also mandated a fortnightly progress report.