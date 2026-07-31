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IndiGo eyes global growth, calls India its ‘fort’ for international expansion

Varun SoodSatish John
3 min read31 Jul 2026, 05:30 AM IST
Rahul Bhatia, promoter and managing director of IndiGo
Rahul Bhatia, promoter and managing director of IndiGo(PTI)
Summary

IndiGo is preparing for its next act: becoming a global airline by carrying Indian travellers to international destinations through hubs in India, according to its top executive.

Gift this article

New Delhi: After spending two decades building India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo is preparing for its next act: becoming a global airline by carrying Indian travellers to international destinations through hubs in India, according to its top executive.

New Delhi: After spending two decades building India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo is preparing for its next act: becoming a global airline by carrying Indian travellers to international destinations through hubs in India, according to its top executive.

“Twenty years have gone into building essentially a domestic airline... That’s now our fort,” Rahul Bhatia, promoter and managing director of IndiGo, said in an interview with Mint.

“Twenty years have gone into building essentially a domestic airline... That’s now our fort,” Rahul Bhatia, promoter and managing director of IndiGo, said in an interview with Mint.

“The next stage of evolution has to be that we can carry Indians from here, through a hub or hubs, to the world,” he added.

Also Read | IndiGo faces rough weather in Q1, hit by skyrocketing fuel prices

Bhatia noted that this traffic has historically gone to European, Southeast Asian and Gulf carriers. “That’s economic wealth we need to bring back to the country; not only IndiGo, but Indian carriers generally have that responsibility.”

To be sure, IndiGo has been flying to dozens of destinations across the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Central Asia since 2011, when it first started international operations. However, it has yet to launch its own long-haul services to Europe or North America. Instead, it relies on codeshare partnerships with overseas carriers for onward connectivity.

Currently, IndiGo has a 20% share of international traffic from India, according to data from the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA).

The first step is to further densify the domestic network before launching long-haul, Bhatia said. A later phase could see IndiGo carry passengers between third countries via India, such as “from Europe to Australia, or from China to Africa”.

In June 2023, IndiGo announced the purchase of 500 Airbus aircraft, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2030 and end in 2035. IndiGo’s order came on the back of an earlier order of 480 planes that runs until 2030 for the carrier.

Bhatia said the next phase of growth will also see InterGlobe’s hospitality business — including Accor’s portfolio in India from Raffles to Ibis — being listed within the next two years, while IndiGo’s BluChip loyalty business standing on its own feet as it scales up.

The airline is positioning BluChip, which has over 10 million members, as a future standalone business. “It’ll earn its own money... any inventory exchanged will be sold at market prices,” Bhatia said.

Defending market leadership

In India, where IndiGo is a rare airline to survive and succeed despite the vicissitudes of civil aviation, Bhatia points to the management’s “... fetish about maintaining and improving our cost leadership”. This is crucial in an environment often marked by turbulence from fuel price volatility and geopolitical events, which businesses have little control over.

Also Read | Air India loses altitude, IndiGo soars on capacity addition

IndiGo’s success in gaining a dominant share in the Indian skies has also raised concerns among regulators. Bhatia, however, explains that one should analyse the market share.

“We need to break it down a little, because there's constant discourse about it: ‘Hey, 65% market share, what's happening?’ I think we have done a poor job of not educating the world at large,” he said, adding that about one-third of the 66% share comes from markets where nobody else is flying.

“That one-third represents, give or take, 250 city pairs where no other airline flies. It’s not that nobody is allowed—everybody’s welcome. We are fulfilling our duty as a good corporate citizen to our country by connecting cities that have never been connected before; there is a massive list of them. One-third of our production is to unique markets. In the markets that we actually compete in, our share is not 66%, it’s only 44%,” he explained.

Also Read | How the West Asia crisis helped IndiGo reclaim top overseas carrier spot

Some of these cities where no other carrier flies include Agra, Bareilly, Bhavnagar, Nashik, and Tuticorin, according to Bhatia.

“So, while the world seemingly begrudges us for our scale, what they don’t appreciate is what we do to bring the hinterland in—integrating it into the mainland,” he added.

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Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesIndiGo eyes global growth, calls India its ‘fort’ for international expansion

IndiGo eyes global growth, calls India its ‘fort’ for international expansion

Varun SoodSatish John
3 min read31 Jul 2026, 05:30 AM IST
Rahul Bhatia, promoter and managing director of IndiGo
Rahul Bhatia, promoter and managing director of IndiGo(PTI)
Summary

IndiGo is preparing for its next act: becoming a global airline by carrying Indian travellers to international destinations through hubs in India, according to its top executive.

Gift this article

New Delhi: After spending two decades building India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo is preparing for its next act: becoming a global airline by carrying Indian travellers to international destinations through hubs in India, according to its top executive.

New Delhi: After spending two decades building India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo is preparing for its next act: becoming a global airline by carrying Indian travellers to international destinations through hubs in India, according to its top executive.

“Twenty years have gone into building essentially a domestic airline... That’s now our fort,” Rahul Bhatia, promoter and managing director of IndiGo, said in an interview with Mint.

“Twenty years have gone into building essentially a domestic airline... That’s now our fort,” Rahul Bhatia, promoter and managing director of IndiGo, said in an interview with Mint.

“The next stage of evolution has to be that we can carry Indians from here, through a hub or hubs, to the world,” he added.

Also Read | IndiGo faces rough weather in Q1, hit by skyrocketing fuel prices

Bhatia noted that this traffic has historically gone to European, Southeast Asian and Gulf carriers. “That’s economic wealth we need to bring back to the country; not only IndiGo, but Indian carriers generally have that responsibility.”

To be sure, IndiGo has been flying to dozens of destinations across the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Central Asia since 2011, when it first started international operations. However, it has yet to launch its own long-haul services to Europe or North America. Instead, it relies on codeshare partnerships with overseas carriers for onward connectivity.

Currently, IndiGo has a 20% share of international traffic from India, according to data from the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA).

The first step is to further densify the domestic network before launching long-haul, Bhatia said. A later phase could see IndiGo carry passengers between third countries via India, such as “from Europe to Australia, or from China to Africa”.

In June 2023, IndiGo announced the purchase of 500 Airbus aircraft, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2030 and end in 2035. IndiGo’s order came on the back of an earlier order of 480 planes that runs until 2030 for the carrier.

Bhatia said the next phase of growth will also see InterGlobe’s hospitality business — including Accor’s portfolio in India from Raffles to Ibis — being listed within the next two years, while IndiGo’s BluChip loyalty business standing on its own feet as it scales up.

The airline is positioning BluChip, which has over 10 million members, as a future standalone business. “It’ll earn its own money... any inventory exchanged will be sold at market prices,” Bhatia said.

Defending market leadership

In India, where IndiGo is a rare airline to survive and succeed despite the vicissitudes of civil aviation, Bhatia points to the management’s “... fetish about maintaining and improving our cost leadership”. This is crucial in an environment often marked by turbulence from fuel price volatility and geopolitical events, which businesses have little control over.

Also Read | Air India loses altitude, IndiGo soars on capacity addition

IndiGo’s success in gaining a dominant share in the Indian skies has also raised concerns among regulators. Bhatia, however, explains that one should analyse the market share.

“We need to break it down a little, because there's constant discourse about it: ‘Hey, 65% market share, what's happening?’ I think we have done a poor job of not educating the world at large,” he said, adding that about one-third of the 66% share comes from markets where nobody else is flying.

“That one-third represents, give or take, 250 city pairs where no other airline flies. It’s not that nobody is allowed—everybody’s welcome. We are fulfilling our duty as a good corporate citizen to our country by connecting cities that have never been connected before; there is a massive list of them. One-third of our production is to unique markets. In the markets that we actually compete in, our share is not 66%, it’s only 44%,” he explained.

Also Read | How the West Asia crisis helped IndiGo reclaim top overseas carrier spot

Some of these cities where no other carrier flies include Agra, Bareilly, Bhavnagar, Nashik, and Tuticorin, according to Bhatia.

“So, while the world seemingly begrudges us for our scale, what they don’t appreciate is what we do to bring the hinterland in—integrating it into the mainland,” he added.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesIndiGo eyes global growth, calls India its ‘fort’ for international expansion
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