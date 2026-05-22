Delhi HC shields IndiGo from ₹458-cr GST over engine compensation dispute

The Delhi High Court on Friday protected InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, from coercive action over a ₹458.26 crore goods and services tax (GST) demand linked to compensation received from a foreign engine supplier.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Ajay Digpaul issued notice to the GST department and granted interim protection to the airline after observing that, prima facie, the amount received by IndiGo appeared to be a “compensation”, and not “supply”.

Advertisement

IndiGo argued before the court that there was no risk to revenue and no need for coercive recovery because the airline was financially sound.

“I am not going to run away… I pay more than ₹20,000 crores in a year,” remarked V. Lakshmikumaran, IndiGo's counsel, while addressing concerns over safeguarding revenue. “Therefore, the question of safeguarding the revenue—no problem, no issue at all. I am solvent,” he added.

Also Read | Airlines oppose steep tariffs proposed at Navi Mumbai, Noida airports

Queries sent to IndiGo seeking comments on the matter remained unanswered till press time.

The dispute relates to a tax order issued under Section 74 of the CGST Act for the period FY2018-19 to FY2022-23. Tax authorities argued that goods and services tax (GST) was payable on compensation received by IndiGo and also questioned certain input tax credit (ITC) claims.

Advertisement

The case goes back to 2018-19 and 2019-20 when engine defects forced IndiGo to ground some aircraft for safety reasons. With aircraft unable to fly, the airline lost flying hours and suffered business losses.

To make up for these losses, the foreign engine supplier entered into an arrangement with IndiGo and issued credit notes worth around ₹2,000 crore. In simple terms, these credit notes worked like compensation for the airline’s losses caused by grounded aircraft.

Also Read | Can IndiGo fly out of this perfect storm?

However, tax authorities argued that by accepting this compensation, IndiGo had effectively agreed to tolerate the supplier’s failure to meet performance commitments. On this basis, the department treated the amount as payment for a service and sought GST under the reverse charge mechanism.

IndiGo challenged this view before the High Court, arguing that the money was compensation for losses and not payment for any service provided by the airline.

Advertisement

The airline said the compensation was paid only because its aircraft could not operate normally due to engine problems and, therefore, represented business loss rather than a taxable transaction.

The airline also argued that GST had already been paid when the aircraft and engines were imported into India. According to the airline, the compensation only reduced the effective value of the aircraft and did not create a new taxable event.

IndiGo further argued that even if the amount was treated as payment for a service, it would qualify as export of services—which means no GST is payable—since the supplier was based overseas.

About the Author Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.