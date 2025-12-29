IndiGo hikes cockpit crew allowances for captains, first officers from 2026 days after mass disruption: Details here

Subscribe

IndiGo hikes cockpit crew allowances for captains and first officers from 2026: Check details here

Written By Sayak Basu
Published29 Dec 2025, 09:07 PM IST
An IndiGo aircraft. Image for representation.
An IndiGo aircraft. Image for representation.(REUTERS)

IndiGo has revised cockpit crew allowances which will be effective starting 1 January 2026 for its Captains and First Officers, as per a statement issued by the airline on Monday.

IndiGo, in its statement, says that if a domestic layover's duration is from 10:01 to 24 hours, the captain, who was entitled to received 2,000, which now be receiving 3,000; while the First Officer, who earlier was entitled to 1,000, will now be receiving 1,500.

For every hour beyond 24 hours, the captain will be entitled to 150 (jump from the earlier 100) while the First Officer will bx`e receiving 75 (jump from the earlier 50).

Similarly, deadhead, night allowances, tail-swap allowance, and transit allowance have also been increased.

Here are the new payment provisions:

Deadhead allowance: During the duration of flight, the captain and the first officer were earlier entitled to 3000 and 1,500 respectively per scheduled block hour. Now the allowances have been increased to 4000 for the captain and 2000 for the first officer.

Night allowance: Earlier, both the captain and the first officer were entitled to allowances by "1.5 x Multiplier basis the night time would be considered towards calculating sector hours".

Now, the captain will be paid an allowance of 2,000 per night hour while the first officer will be entitled to an allowance of 1,000 per night hour.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

 
 
IndiGo
