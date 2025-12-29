IndiGo hikes cockpit crew allowances for captains, first officers from 2026 days after mass disruption: Details here

IndiGo has revised cockpit crew allowances which will be effective starting 1 January 2026 for its Captains and First Officers, as per a statement issued by the airline on Monday.

IndiGo, in its statement, says that if a domestic layover's duration is from 10:01 to 24 hours, the captain, who was entitled to received ₹2,000, which now be receiving ₹3,000; while the First Officer, who earlier was entitled to ₹1,000, will now be receiving ₹1,500.

For every hour beyond 24 hours, the captain will be entitled to ₹150 (jump from the earlier ₹100) while the First Officer will bx`e receiving ₹75 (jump from the earlier ₹50).

Similarly, deadhead, night allowances, tail-swap allowance, and transit allowance have also been increased.

Here are the new payment provisions: Deadhead allowance: During the duration of flight, the captain and the first officer were earlier entitled to ₹3000 and ₹1,500 respectively per scheduled block hour. Now the allowances have been increased to ₹4000 for the captain and ₹2000 for the first officer.

Night allowance: Earlier, both the captain and the first officer were entitled to allowances by "1.5 x Multiplier basis the night time would be considered towards calculating sector hours".

Now, the captain will be paid an allowance of ₹2,000 per night hour while the first officer will be entitled to an allowance of ₹1,000 per night hour.