Indigo hired 600 pilots in FY26, 400 more to join by next year amid rising fuel costs and quarterly loss: Report

Budget airline IndiGo recorded the largest cockpit crew hiring by an Indian airline, reported The Times of India. It is estimated that the airline recruited about 600 pilots in the first phase of FY26. Reportedly, it is likely to add more pilots, at least 400 more pilots by the end of March 2027.

Indigo pilot hiring amid fuel cost rise While IndiGo is yet to confirm these developments, its mass hiring drive comes after the airline faced a massive scheduling crisis last year.

IndiGo had 5,700 pilots as of March 31, 2026. The number of pilots reportedly climbed to 6,300 by September 2026.

IndiGo’s CEO Willie Walsh, who took charge in August, reportedly confirmed during a media interaction that the company will ensure “more than enough pilots to meet the schedules that we have for the airline. We're confident that of fully complying with the FDTL regulations.” Walsh, who was also a pilot working under British Airways and International Air Transport Association, joined IndiGo amid the unprecedented issues being faced by the aviation industry across the world.

“The geopolitical situation is challenging. Aviation turbine fuel accounts for 32% of airlines’ operating cost globally. In India, that figure is higher at 40%. The concerning thing is the crack spread (price difference between a barrel of crude oil and the petroleum products like ATF refined from it). Crude prices have not gone that high but the premium on ATF pricing has risen. Luckily availability of ATF is not an issue in India which exports jet fuel,” Walsh was quoted saying by Times of India.

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Indigo's performance InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, plunged into losses in the last few quarters. The company recorded a 26% increase in revenue to ₹23,364 crore in the July-September quarter. It carried 2.75 crore passengers in the September quarter, marking a dip of about 4.7% from last year.

Recently hike in ticket cost IndiGo recently announced another hike in fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights amid rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs. Willie Walsh said that the company has "no choice" but to raise fares. He added that the airline had ensured multiple measures in order to manage costs. However, it was unable to fully offset the sharp increase in fuel expenses.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that IndiGo is currently in talks to buy 100 Embraer regional jets.