IndiGo plans to add overseas, domestic destinations in FY26 as it expands network

IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share and fleet size, plans to start flights to 10 new overseas and four new domestic destinations in FY26 to expand its network.

"We will add Hindon, Adampur, Navi Mumbai and Noida as domestic destinations, which will take the total domestic destinations count to 95 in FY26,” IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers said at a briefing in New Delhi on Friday. “In terms of international, we will add Manchester, Amsterdam, London, Copenhagen, Siem Reap, Athens and four more destinations in Central Asia, taking the total international destination count to 50 in FY26."

IndiGo will start its long-haul operations with non-stop flights between Mumbai and Manchester and between Mumbai and Amsterdam in July. The airline will use Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft wet-leased from Norse Atlantic Airways, inclusive of its crew. IndiGo currently has wet-leased aircraft from Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways is its third partner.

Also Read | IndiGo promoter Rakesh Gangwal sells $1.35 billion stake in block deal IndiGo is the launch partner for two airports expected to start operating in the second half of this calendar year – Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Noida International Airport (NIA).

The airline plans to operate 18 daily departures from NMIA when commercial operations start. IndiGo plans to eventually increase its daily departures to 79, including 14 international departures. By November 2026, IndiGo plans to have 140 daily departures including 30 international departures.

IndiGo also signed a memorandum of understanding with Bangalore International Airport Ltd to build a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility, its third, to help maintain its fleet. IndiGo and BIAL are likely to set up a 31-acre facility that can be used to service both narrowbody and widebody aircraft.

Strong earnings IndiGo continued its stellar financial performance in Q4 and FY25. The airline recorded profit after tax of ₹3,068 crore in Q4, which is a jump of 62% from ₹1,895 crore in Q4 of FY24.