IndiGo eyes 275 daily additional flights this summer, but growth still capped by crew and compliance constraints
India’s largest airline seeks up to 2,310 daily flights for April–October, but revised FDTL norms, pilot attrition and crew buffers force a more cautious schedule than earlier plans.
NEW DELHI : India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has sought approval to operate at least 275 additional daily flights, about a 15% increase over its current 1,900-odd departures, during the summer schedule from April to October, according to a presentation made to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).