Crew constraints

“Around 1,800–1,900 departures through its narrow-body fleet of Airbus looks achievable. And practical too. But the airline will still face capacity constraints as it has to create an adequate crew buffer considering in the revised FDTL norms, account for pilot leaves, vacations and other factors like sick leaves and crew not reporting for duty. The airline needs to have 8 sets of crew per airline (8 pilots and 8 co-pilots) if its aircraft utilization needs to be increased to 15-odd hours," said Mark D Martin, aviation expert and chief executive at Gurugram-based Martin Consulting.