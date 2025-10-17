IndiGo launches direct flights to Athens with India’s first A321XLR

IndiGo is set to launch direct flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Athens thrice-weekly, utilizing India’s first Airbus A321XLR aircraft. The inaugural flights are scheduled for 23 and 24 January 2026, marking a major milestone in the airline's international expansion strategy, the company said in an official statement.

This move positions IndiGo as the sole Indian carrier offering direct connectivity between India and Greece, tapping into the growing demand for travel to Athens, a burgeoning European destination. The introduction of the A321XLR aircraft enables IndiGo to extend its reach into Southern Europe, maintaining cost efficiency while expanding its international footprint.

The Airbus A321XLR, a next-generation narrow-body aircraft, boasts a range of up to 8,700 kilometers. This capability allows IndiGo to operate non-stop flights from India to Southern Europe, enhancing its long-range narrow-body operations. The aircraft is configured with 12 IndiGoStretch seats featuring a 44-inch seat pitch and a 6-inch recline, along with 183 Economy Class seats offering a 31-inch seat pitch and a 5-inch recline, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are excited to announce our flights to Athens from Mumbai and Delhi on India’s first Airbus A321XLR. This momentous development marks the beginning of a new era for IndiGo’s long-range narrow-body operations, making us the only Indian carrier offering direct connectivity between India and Greece. We are confident that these new routes will play a vital role in strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two ancient civilisations.

"As outbound travel from India continues to expand, Athens is emerging as a key European destination for leisure, MICE, and wedding tourism. This direct connection will also unlock substantial potential for more bilateral engagements. With the induction of the A321XLR aircraft into our fleet, IndiGo will increasingly be able to operate deeper into Europe while maintaining the cost efficiency and operational reliability that have long defined our service," he added.

Flight Schedule The flight schedule for the Mumbai-Athens route includes departures on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays, with flights leaving Mumbai at 09:50 and arriving in Athens at 14:15. Return flights from Athens depart at 15:25 and arrive in Mumbai at 02:00 the following day. The Delhi-Athens route operates on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with flights departing Delhi at 09:10 and arriving in Athens at 14:25. Return flights from Athens depart at 16:00 and arrive in Delhi at 03:10 the next day. All timings are in local time zones and are subject to regulatory approvals.

Bookings for IndiGo’s newly announced routes are now open through the airline’s official website, mobile app, and authorized travel partners.