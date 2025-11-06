IndiGo vs Mahindra: Mediation fails in ‘6E’ trademark dispute

Mediation efforts between InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India’s largest airline IndiGo, and Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd over the use of the “6E” trademark have failed.

Advertisement

“The parties submitted that the mediation has failed,” said the court’s order, which is dated 31 October but has been made public now.

The matter came up before the joint registrar (judicial) Sudhir Kumar Sirohi, who recorded that the dispute could not be resolved through mediation. The court directed both companies to file photocopies of all relevant documents along with a joint schedule.

The case is now listed for 3 February 2026, when the court will take up the admission and denial of documents. After this stage, the case will move to a full trial, where the court will examine evidence and arguments to decide whether Mahindra’s use of “6E” for its electric car infringes IndiGo’s trademark rights.

The case had been referred to mediation in August 2025, but the process did not lead to a settlement.

Advertisement

IndiGo’s lawsuit IndiGo filed the trademark infringement suit in December 2024, objecting to Mahindra’s plan to name its new electric SUV “BE 6E.” The airline argued that “6E” is a distinctive and protected part of its identity and call sign, prominently used in services such as 6E Prime, 6E Flex, and 6E Rewards. IndiGo said the mark represents its brand identity and goodwill built over years.

The airline has registered the “6E” trademark under multiple classes, including Class 9 (advertising), Class 35 (promotional services), Class 39 (transport), and Class 16 (printed materials).

Also Read | Steep forex loss prompts IndiGo to eye more foreign flights

Mahindra’s response After the case was filed, Mahindra gave an undertaking on 9 December 2024 to the court stating that it had renamed its vehicle from “BE 6E” to “BE 6” and would not use the disputed “6E” mark while the case is pending. However, the company maintained that it would continue to contest IndiGo’s claims on legal grounds.

Advertisement

In a statement issued on 7 December 2024, Mahindra said it had no intention of infringing IndiGo’s rights and noted that its “BE” (Born Electric) brand is registered under Class 12, which covers automobiles and related components, a completely different sector from aviation.

Also Read | Tractors boost Mahindra’s quarterly earnings even as SUV momentum slows

Mahindra said the “6E” in its original branding was intended as a playful reference to the phrase “Be Sexy,” reflecting the SUV’s sporty and futuristic design. It also questioned whether two-character alphanumeric marks should be monopolized, arguing that such restrictions could stifle innovation and create barriers across industries.

Following its undertaking to the court, Mahindra launched the BE 6, which has become one of its most successful electric models. Along with its sibling, the XEV 9e, it has reportedly sold over 20,000 units within five months of launch.

Advertisement

Mahindra plans to launch five all-electric models by 2028 under its Born Electric (BE) and XEV brands.