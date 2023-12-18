Private airliner IndiGo on December 18 announced that it had made history by 'becoming the first Indian airline to carry 100 million passengers in a single calendar year'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"IndiGo, India's preferred carrier has created history by becoming the first Indian airline to carry 100 million passengers in a single calendar year. With this achievement, it has joined a select club of global carriers to operate on such a scale. This development further cement IndiGo's standing among the 10 largest airlines in the world by passenger traffic," Hindustan Times reported, quoting IndiGo's statement.

Commenting on the hundred million passengers a year milestone, Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo said, "This landmark figure is the result of the love and trust shown by our customers and the hard work and passion of all IndiGo colleagues…"

IndiGo has expanded its global presence by incorporating over 20 additional international routes into its network in the past half-year.

In the release, the airline said that it has worked to enhance its domestic connectivity and has plans to continue this growth trajectory by including sought-after destinations such as Bali, Indonesia, and Medina, Saudi Arabia, to its network in the coming months.

Earlier in November, IndiGo dominated the domestic market with a 61.8 percent share of passengers carried and that was nearly six times higher than the second-ranking Air India.

IndiGo now has an impressive backlog of close to 1,000 planes and is set to be delivered over the next decade.

Meanwhile, reports arrived that the operations of IndiGo will possibly shrink this January after several months of relentless expansion. The airline, which already has over 40 aircraft grounded, is expected to have another 30-40 planes grounded starting next month.

