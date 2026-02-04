IndiGo loses nearly 4% market share in December after flight disruption; Air India gains

IndiGo lost nearly four percentage points of domestic market share in December after mass flight cancellations and a sharp cut in daily departures, ceding ground to rival Air India Group, data released by the aviation regulator showed.

The country’s largest airline saw its market share fall to 59.6% in December from 63.6% in November, according to monthly traffic data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This marked IndiGo’s lowest monthly market share in the past two years.

By contrast, Tata-backed Air India Group gained over three percentage points during the month, emerging as the biggest beneficiary of IndiGo’s operational disruption.

December’s traffic data underscore how operational reliability is increasingly shaping competitive dynamics in India’s aviation market, with disruptions quickly translating into lost market share—even for the country’s dominant carrier.

Disruption fallout InterGlobe Aviaition-owned IndiGo suffered an operational meltdown in the first week of December with over 4500 flight cancellations, that left lakhs of passengers stranded at airports across the country.

The mass cancellations were primarily triggered by the introduction of new pilot rest rules and stricter night-time flying hour norms, forcing the Gurugram-based airline to cut scheduled domestic departures by about 10%.

The impact was visible for a second straight month. IndiGo had already lost around two percentage points of market share in November, even before the December disruptions peaked.

Passenger numbers slide Passenger volumes mirrored the loss in capacity. IndiGo carried 85.23 lakh passengers in December, down 12% sequentially from 96.93 lakh in November, and 11% lower year-on-year. The airline had ferried 96.15 lakh passengers in December 2024.

Despite the December decline, IndiGo still ended 2025 with a higher annual market share of 64%, compared with 61.9% in 2024, DGCA data showed.

On a full-year basis, the airline carried 1,068.64 lakh passengers in 2025, a 7% increase over 999.04 lakh passengers in 2024.

Air India gains ground The Air India Group, which includes Air India and Air India Express, recorded a 29.6% market share in December, up by three percentage points sequentially. This was the group’s highest monthly market share in the past 12 months, according to DGCA data.

For 2025, Air India Group ended with a 27% market share, marking its first full year of combined operations following the Tata Group’s consolidation of Air India and Air India Express.

SNV Aviation-owned Akasa Air, the country’s third-largest airline by revenue, maintained a 5.2% market share in December, broadly unchanged from the previous month. For 2025, Akasa’s market share stood at around 5.1%, compared with 4.6% in 2024.