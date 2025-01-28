Companies
IndiGo bets on overseas expansion for its growth flight
Daanish Anand 6 min read 28 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- By 2030, IndiGo plans to double in size and capacity to become a global aviation player.
IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share and fleet size, sees the next phase of growth coming in from international operations, according to its top executive.
