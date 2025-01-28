"From what we have communicated last time in Q2, we said we have turned the corner and we see the AOG (aircraft on ground) and numbers going down again. This is beyond our control; supply-chain challenges are there globally, and we have been very effective in actually dealing with it and so far," said Elbers. “Indigo has done a tremendous job. Otherwise, airlines would have been in a huge trouble if they had 60 planes on the ground."