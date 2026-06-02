IndiGo's rapid shift to owned aircraft helps cut forex risks

Mumbai: Over a fifth of IndiGo's fleet is now either owned or held under finance leases, up from about 10% at the end of September 2024 when the airline first outlined plans to increase ownership. Analysts say the move will help cushion the carrier against rupee depreciation, which inflates lease payments that are typically denominated in US dollars.
This suggests that India’s largest airline has already achieved around half of its 2030 target, where it aims to increase the share of owned and finance-leased aircraft to 30-40%, as outlined earlier by former CEO Pieter Elbers in post-earnings interaction on 4 November 2025. The finance leases also help IndiGo own the aircraft.
IndiGo, which went public in November 2015, had been considering increasing fleet ownership for years but made substantial headway only starting in September 2024.